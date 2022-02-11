Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Lands Netflix Reality Series

Tyler Henry will have seen this coming.

The celebrity medium has landed his own reality series, Life After Death, on Netflix. This comes after he previously starred in four seasons of Hollywood Medium on E!.

The series, which launches on March 11, comes from the same production teams behind the NBCU cable show in 44 Blue Productions and Corbett/Stern Productions.

Life After Death will see Henry head out across the country to offer readings to as many of the people on his waiting list as he can, bringing them the hope, healing and closure they are seeking.

The streamer said that the nine-part series will bring answers to the people he reads.

Henry has said that the new show covers more of his day-to-day life than Hollywood Medium did. The latter featured him giving celebrities readings.

Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Larissa Matsson, David Hale, Michael Corbett and Larry Stern exec produce.

Henry said, “I am so excited and grateful for this show. It has given me the opportunity to bring answers and healing to so many people around the country. It allowed me to truly change people’s lives. I also had no idea I would be exploring a family mystery of my own. I am so proud of the profound stories, true testimonials of resilience, and shocking validations that made this such a rewarding experience.”