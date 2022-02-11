Wild Story About Hipster Rapper & Alleged Bitcoin Bandits Set For Netflix Doc Series

The team behind Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary and HBO’s Elizabeth Holmes doc have teamed up to produce a docuseries about a pair of alleged bitcoin money launderers.

Netflix has ordered a series about Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, who were arrested and face charged for conspiring to launder around $3.6B worth of Bitcoin.

Morgan, a hipster rapper otherwise known as Razzlekhan and Forbes contributor, and her husband Lichtenstein were arrested earlier this week in New York after being accused of conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 Bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.

The value of the stolen Bitcoin soared from $71M at the time of the hack to nearly $5B and they allegedly tried to liquidate their digital money by creating fake identities and online accounts, and buying physical gold, NFTs, and more – all while investigators raced to track the money’s movement on the blockchain.

It is thought to be the biggest criminal financial crime case in history.

Chris Smith, who directed Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and exec produced Tiger King, is set to direct and exec produce with Nick Bilton, the Vanity Fair writer who is behind HBO’s The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

It comes as the pair – dubbed the Crocodile of Wall Street – filed their own brief in court that they won’t become fugitives as they are eager to become parents and want to maintain access to several embryos that they froze.