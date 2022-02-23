Hello Sunshine Acquires The Home Edit, Will Expand Lifestyle Brand Behind Netflix Series ‘Get Organized’

Hello Sunshine has acquired The Home Edit and aims to help accelerate the household organizing outfit’s move into a lifestyle brand. Its founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are stars of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Get Organized with the Home Edit, produced by Hello Sunshine, that will debut its second season this year.

The purchase price wasn’t disclosed. This is Hello Sunshine’s first deal sine it was acquired by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Blackstone-backed Candle Media last year.

The Home Edit, which Shearer and Teplin launched six years ago, bills itself as a one-stop shop for home organizing through in-home services in nine markets, product sales and a blog. Its website says it aims to “reinvent traditional organizing, and merge it with design and interior styling.”

Hello Sunshine, founded by Reese Witherspoon, said the deal reflects its “commitment to growing its direct-to-consumer offerings and deepening connections with female audiences through quality storytelling, commerce and experiences.” It plans to “support and accelerate The Home Edit’s rapid growth as a lifestyle brand through additional content and commerce offerings, and creating more ways for audiences to engage with the brand.”

“The Home Edit and Hello Sunshine are a perfect match and this forward-thinking acquisition reflects Hello Sunshine‘s commitment to growing distinctive story-driven consumer brands and serving their women-centered audience in innovative ways,” said Mayer and Tom Staggs, Candle Media co-CEOs.

The Home Edit markets include DC, Detroit, LA, Miami, NYC, Nashville, Orange County, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco, plus travel and DIY services available globally and multiple product lines sold in retail stores around the world, including a recently announced exclusive collection at Walmart. The founders have written New York Times’ best-sellers including The Home Edit Life.

“We’ve been such huge fans of Hello Sunshine for years and had the pleasure of working alongside them on our Netflix series,” said Shearer and Teplin. “They share our vision for what’s possible as we continue to grow The Home Edit and we’re overjoyed to be able to build the next chapter of this company together.”