Netflix Acquires YA Film ‘Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between’ From ‘To All The Boys’ Producer Ace Entertainment

‘Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between’
Courtesy of Michael Lewen

Netflix has acquired global rights to Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between, an upcoming YA rom-com based on Jennifer E. Smith’s 2015 novel of the same name, from Ace Entertainment, which produced all three films in its popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.

Michael Lewen’s feature directorial debut centers on Claire and Aidan, who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks and unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last. Jordan Fisher (Work It, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You), Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Master), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth, The Bear) and Nico Hiraga (Moxie, Booksmart) star in the film, which is slated for release this summer.

The project marking Fisher’s first outing as an executive producer originated with Ace Entertainment, which financed and produced the feature after securing the rights to Smith’s novel. Matt Kaplan produced for Ace, with Fisher exec producing alongside Smith, Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Aubrey Bendix, Christopher Foss and Ben York Jones.

Fisher also created original music for the film, in concert with Ace’s Music Department, Ace in the Hole.

