HBO Max Set To Launch In 15 Further European Countries On March 8

HBO Max has lined up the second phase of its international launch, with 15 further European nations set to receive WarnerMedia’s streaming platform from March 8.

The next wave of countries are: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

That will take the total number to 61 territories across Europe and the Americas for the streamer. Later this year, the service will also add six more Euro countries including Greece and Turkey.

HBO Max will be available across multiple devices as well as selected local TV partners.

The company revealed its Q4 2021 results last week, topping its own projections to reach 73.8 million global HBO/HBO Max subscribers. That meant a total of 13 million added subs in 2021, despite the decision to take HBO max off Amazon Prime Channels in mid-September.

Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA, said: “HBO Max is a new streaming experience offering the very best entertainment, movies, original series and kids programming from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals and more. We are thrilled to confirm that on 8th March, HBO Max is arriving in 15 additional European countries as we continue making the platform available across the continent and beyond.”

Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, added: “The global roll out of HBO Max continues at pace as we launch the platform in 15 additional European countries, taking us to 61 territories worldwide. We are delivering on our strategy to go direct-to-consumer around the world which coupled with our beloved content will give us the scale needed to be one of the top global streaming platforms.”