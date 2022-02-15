HBO Max Sets Drop Dates For ‘Moonshot’, ‘Father Of The Bride’ & ‘House Party’

HBO Max has set premiere dates for three movies: Moonshot, Father of the Bride and the New Line reboot of 1990s comedy House Party.

Moonshot shifts its drop date on the service from March 24 to March 31. The pic from director Christopher Winterbauer, is a romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others. Written by Max Taxe, the movie stars Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff. Producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy, Jenna Sarkin. EPs are Mike McGrath, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox, Michelle Morrissey.

The Gaz Alazraki reboot of Father of the Bride is set for June 16 this year.

Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Ana Fabrega and Chloe Fineman star in a story of a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. Matt Lopez wrote the screenplay. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produce. EPs are Garcia, Jesse Ehrman, Paul Perez and Ted Gidlow.

House Party happens on HBO Max on July 28. Calmatic directs off a screenplay by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover. Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom and DC Young Fly star. LeBron James and Maverick Carter produce. EPs are Josh Mack, Victoria Palmeri, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Reginald Hudlin, Warrington Hudlin and Gretel Twombly.