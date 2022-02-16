HBO Content Chief On Future Of ‘True Detective’, ‘Mare Of Easttown’, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ & ‘In Treatment’

The chances for a True Detective revival are good, Curb Your Enthusiasm is likely to come back, Mare of Easttown could return when Kate Winslet and the creative team are ready, but In Treatment’s sessions are over.

These are the thoughts of HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.

Deadline reported last year that HBO was looking for new voices to help bring back True Detective, which was created and written by Nic Pizzolatto and ran for three seasons between 2014-2019.

We understand that the network has been in talks with writers and producers, and Bloys is hopeful. “There’s something in the True Detective area, there’s things we’re feeling good about. I would say stay tuned on that one,” he said.

Curb Your Enthusiasm operates on Larry David’s schedule and whims and the show finished airing its 11th season at the end of December. “As usual, if [Larry] has an area that he is excited about, we’ll do more. I imagine he will,” Bloys said.

David is just coming off the back of a Super Bowl ad, hawking crypto company FTX with a Curb-esque take on David’s thoughts about historical inventions.

Mare of Easttown, whose finale was the most watched episode of an original HBO or HBO Max series on the streamer during its first 24 hours, also still has a chance for a second season.

Created by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, the seven-part series stars Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

There have been conversations about its return and Bloys compares it to British crime drama Happy Valley, starring Sarah Lancashire (star of its own Julia series), which is returning for its third season six years after the second.

“[Mare of Easttown] was such a good group of talent in front of and behind the camera. Both Kate and Craig are really busy, with movies in Kate’s case and other projects in Craig’s. I don’t know, honestly, if it’s going to be the kind of thing that they go off and do another project and then when schedules align, maybe they come back. It’s really kind of up in the air and really up to them. Obviously we love working with them and I think the show was great. That’s one we’re just going to have to see how time goes,” said Bloys.

Finally, In Treatment, which returned for a new season starring Uzo Aduba, will not be returning. The series launched a 24-episode season in May 2021 but the plan was always intended to be a one-off filmed during Covid.