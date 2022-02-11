Harvey Keitel & Peter Stormare Starring In Action Thriller ‘Hard Matter’

EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Keitel and Peter Stormare will lead the cast of Hard Matter, an action thriller being directed, written and produced by Justin Price.

The film is set in a new America divided by quadrants, in which a power-hungry corporation has taken over the conventional prison system and replaced it with a system of deadly watches. Criminals are the new law enforcers that carry out all forms of capital punishment in order to regain their place in society. Franzi Schissler is also in the cast.

Price is producing with Latavius Powell through their newly-launched entertainment company Powell and Price Productions, alongside Wonderfilm Media’s Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon. Richard Salvatore is an executive producer.

“We are excited to be working with Justin. He’s very visual and a talented storyteller. Hard Matter is a truly amazing project. The cast is remarkable, and the work the stunt team has done has created genre-breaking and revolutionary action sequences. Franzi’s work with the full stunt team over the past three months has paid off – she’s going to be talked about for a long time,” said Wonderfilm’s Saxon and Bowler.

Hard Matter is currently shooting in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Upcoming Wonderfilm Media projects include Lullaby, from Annabelle director John Leonetti, which will be released in October; the Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser film Muti; and the recently wrapped Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, and Olga Kurylenko feature White Elephant.