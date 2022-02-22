‘Hamilton’ Trio To Reunite To Open Sunday’s SAG Awards

Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs have been set to open this year’s SAG Awards ceremony, which is airing live Sunday on TNT and TBS.

The SAG Awards have rarely dipped a toe in having a host, but have done “openers” of sorts including memorably Eugene and David Levy who steered the top of the 2020 broadcast.

Miranda created Hamilton, the hip-hop story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, which stormed Broadway and won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 and went on to zeitgeist status. Odom played Aaron Burr and Diggs both the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; each won a Tony. Miranda won for Book and Score and the play won Best Musical.

Miranda has been in the awards conversation this year via Disney’s Encanto and as director of Tick, Tick…Boom! both of which are Oscar-nominated. Odom was Oscar and SAG nominated last year for playing Sam Cooke in One Night In Miami… . Diggs, who stars in TNT’s Snowpiercer, is up next on the big screen as Sebastian in The Little Mermaid.

The 28th annual SAG Awards, taking place at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, will also include Kate Winslet presenting the SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren. Additional presenters so far include Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.