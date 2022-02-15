‘Halo’ Renewed For Season 2 By Paramount+

Master Chief will stay locked and loaded for Paramount+, which has renewed Halo for a second season. The renewal was unveiled during a ViacomCBS presentation on Tuesday.

The video game series, based on the widely popular and long-running Xbox game franchise of the same name, nabbed an early season 2 renewal more than a month before its debut on March 24. Halo stars Pablo Schreiber as the iconic UNSC Spartan known as Master Chief.

Paramount+ also confirmed that Fear the Walking Dead’s David Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the sophomore season. Wiener will be the third showrunner to helm the series, following Steve Kane who will exit after season 1 and Kyle Kinnen who departed the series in 2018.

“Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount+. “Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

Added David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals, Paramount+, and chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks, “Halo takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling. This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. Halo has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”

Paramount+’s take on the video game franchise dramatizes an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant while weaving deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Halo also features Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers, and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu , Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

The series is produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television. Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.