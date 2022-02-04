Guy Ritchie Action Movie Begins In Spain; Dar Salim, Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Emily Beecham Among Joining Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Filming is underway in Alicante, Spain, on Guy Ritchie’s untitled action-thriller, starring Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.

Joining opposite Gyllenhaal is Dar Salim (Warrior) as Ahmed, the local Afghan interpreter working for the U.S. military who risks his life to save Gyllenhaal’s Sgt. Kinley.

Also joining are Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games), Antony Starr (The Boys), Jason Wong (The Gentleman) Bobby Schofield (Anne), Sean Sagar (The Gentlemen) and Emily Beecham (Cruella).

Gyllenhaal plays Sgt. John Kinley, who is on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan when he is teamed with local interpreter Ahmed to survey the region. When their unit is ambushed on patrol, Kinley and Ahmed are the only survivors and with enemy combatants in pursuit, Ahmed risks his own life to carry an injured Kinley across miles of gruelling terrain to safety. Back on US soil, Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given passage to America as promised. Determined to protect his friend and repay his debt, Kinley returns to the warzone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the local militias reach them first.

Spanish producer Fresco Films are providing local production services in Alicante, which is doubling for the Afghanistan locations.

Ritchie directs from a script co-written with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Ritchie and Atkinson are producing alongside Josh Berger and STXfilms’ John Friedberg. Olga Filipuk (of Yandex-owned Kinopoisk) and Samantha Waite are executive-producing.

As we previously revealed, STX is handling sales and deals have been cut with MGM for domestic and Amazon Prime and local buyers for international distribution.

Dar Salim is represented by Emptage Hallett. Alexander Ludwig is represented by Untitled Entertainment and UTA. Antony Starr is represented by UTA and Impression Entertainment. Jason Wong is represented by 42 and Neon Kite. Sean Sagar is represented by 42 and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Bobby Schofield is represented by Lou Coulson Associates. Emily Beecham is represented by Accelerate Management.