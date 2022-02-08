Gumby Universe, Including Classic Kids Clay Character, Acquired By Fox With Plans To Create New Series

The Gumby universe, featuring the classic green clay figure, has been acquired by Fox.

The company is planning to reimagine the character created by Art Clokey for a new generation with new series across linear, digital and blockchain platforms

Fox is plotting both new animated series as well as live-action content for Gumby, who has been the subject of two television series – for NBC in the 1950s and Lorimar-Telepictures in 1988 – as well as a feature film in 1995.

Deadline understands that Fox is already in conversations with a range of A-list creatives to come on board the series projects.

The company struck the deal, which also includes all of Gumby’s friends, with the estate of Joseph Clokey, son of creator Art Clokey. It is its latest acquisition following the purchase of MarVista Entertainment and TMZ as well as partnerships with the likes of Studio Ramsay Global.

Fox has acquired all rights including film, TV and streaming, consumer products, licensing, publishing and all other categories. It has also picked up the full library of Gumby animated series, specials, movies and content, which will expand Tubi’s current offerings of the franchise.

“Competition for globally recognized intellectual property is fierce. Uncovering this gem, with its built-in awareness and affinity, and bringing it to Fox, adds meaningful value and creative possibilities to the IP itself and to multiple divisions of our company,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Collier. “Fox is proud to be home to these iconic characters. Welcome one and all.”