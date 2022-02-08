You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Adam McKay On ‘Don’t Look Up’s Oscar Noms & Real-World Impact, ‘Bad Blood’ Rewrites, Upcoming HBO Max Series ‘The Uninhabitable Earth’ & Lakers Passion Project ‘Winning Time’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscar Nominations: 'Power Of The Dog', 'Dune' Top List; 'Drive My Car' Among Big Surprises
Read the full story

Guillermo Del Toro On ‘Nightmare Alley’ Best Picture Nom: “This Is A Great Blessing’

Willem Dafoe and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley
Willem Dafoe (Clem) and Bradley Cooper (Stan) Kerry Hayes/20th Century Studios

The Searchlight Pictures noir drama Nightmare Alley is a Best Picture nominee, one of four noms for the film that stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and an ensemble that includes Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Richard Jenkins, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr, began its theatrical run as a color film, but now an atmospheric black and white version is in theaters. This is the first film del Toro has directed since The Shape of Water, which won him Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. Before that, he was nominated twice for Pan’s Labyrinth. He wrote Nightmare Alley with Kim Morgan, adapting the William Lindsay Gresham novel.

“I am very happy and grateful,” del Toro told Deadline. “The key is to be in the conversation. We are very proud of our film and the work everyone delivered. This is a great blessing. We are in great company with filmmakers we admire and we thank the Academy and feel elated. Maybe the pandemic affected me in ways that I may not even see, but it was very moving and very cherished to get this surprise and love this morning. Covid showed us all how tenuous it is to plan, craft and release a film. And how being in this craft is a joy not to be taken for granted,” said del Toro, who produced the film alongside J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad