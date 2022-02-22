Guillermo del Toro Set For Advanced Imaging Society’s Inaugural Gene Kelly Award

Guillermo del Toro needs to make more room in his trophy. The Oscar-winning filmmaker will receive the Advanced Imaging Society’s Inaugural Gene Kelly Award next month.

The honor will be presented during the 12th annual AIS Lumiere Awards luncheon on March 4 at the Beverly Hilton.

“Many of us think of Gene Kelly as the legendary actor and dancer,” AIS president Jim Chabin said. “But he was as powerful a creative force behind the camera as he was in front. His bold innovations with the use of the camera, lighting, music, choreography and animation changed the course of film history and left us with a legacy of sheer motion picture magic. Guillermo del Toro fully embodies this same pioneering spirit, and we are thrilled he will be our first recipient.”

A two-time Oscar winner for 2017’s The Shape of Water, del Toro is up for the Best Picture Academy Award again this year for Nightmare Alley, his reimagining of the gritty 1947 noir. His writing and directing credits also include Crimson Peak, Pacific Rim, Blade II, Mimic and the Hellboy films. His upcoming projects include his stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio and the Netflix anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

The AIS award will be presented by Patricia Ward Kelly, Kelly’s widow and biographer.

Gene Kelly The Advanced Imaging Society

“Gene was always looking for the next horizon,” she said. “Guillermo Del Toro’s brilliant vision represents the kind of creative genius that Gene most admired. Like Gene, del Toro is a risk-taker who breaks new ground.”

The Lumiere Awards also will present its Sir Charles Wheatstone Award to Epic Games for Unreal Engine, the real-time 3D tool used by filmmakers to enhance production pipelines. The group’s previously announced 2022 honorees are Denis Villeneuve (Harold Lloyd Award) and Adam McKay (Voices for the Earth Award).

The Advanced Imaging Society was formed more than a decade ago by senior Hollywood executives to identify game-changing filmmaking technologies and foster their deployment to accelerate the success of next-generation consumer experiences. Founders included Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Sony, Paramount, Imax, Warner Bros. DreamWorks, Dolby, Technicolor and Deluxe.