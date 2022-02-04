Greg Berlanti Set For Norman Lear Award From Producers Guild

Greg Berlanti, the producer behind the DC TV universe and many other series and films, is getting a prestigious career honor from the Producers Guild of America. He is set to receive the Norman Lear Award at the Producers Guild Awards next month.

The 33rd annual PGA Awards will be held in-person March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

During the past few years, Berlanti Productions has had as many as 15 series on the air at one time — a record number of shows to air simultaneously for a TV producer and creator.

From left: ‘Flash,’ ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ and ‘All American’ CW

Named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, Berlanti is a writer, director and producer whose long list of pre-DC television credits includes Dawson’s Creek, Jack & Bobby, Everwood, Dirty Sexy Money, Eli Stone, No Ordinary Family and Brothers & Sisters. Since scoring Emmy, DGA and WGA noms for 2013’s Political Animals, he has lorded over the CW’s Arrowverse with Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Riverdale, Batwoman and Superman & Lois and also been involved with superhero series DC Legends of Tomorrow, Titans and Doom Patrol.

Along the way, Berlanti also has produced or exec produced The Mysteries of Laura, Vixen, Deception, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Katy Keene, All American and All American: Homecoming, You, Stargirl, God Friended Me, Blindspot, Prodigal Son, Black Lightning and Kung Fut. He scored an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nomination for and The Flight Attendant in 2020.

He also directed films including Life as We Know It and Love, Simon, and his film producing credits range from Haunted and Pan to Free Guy and the upcoming Moonshot.

“From beloved series like Dawson’s Creek, must-watch streaming shows like The Flight Attendant and action-packed DC hits like The Flash and Doom Patrol, Greg has produced some of the most obsession-worthy series in the history of television,” Producers Guild Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a joint statement. “Greg’s ability to capture the world’s attention with captivating characters and innovative storylines, generation after generation, is unparalleled.”

Said Berlanti: “I’m incredibly honored to receive this award from everyone at the PGA, especially given it’s named after Norman Lear — the kindest, warmest and wisest legend I’ve ever had the good fortune of calling a friend. I’m so grateful to everyone at the Producers Guild and all of my coworkers who have helped make a moment like this possible.”

The Norman Lear Award celebrates powerhouse producers who have made a remarkable impact on the art and craft of television.