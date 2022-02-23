‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Adds Five To Supporting Cast Of Paramount+ Prequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ is rounding out its supporting cast for the upcoming Grease prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies, adding Charlotte Kavanagh (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Josette Halpert (The Other Kingdom), Nicholas McDonough, Maximo Weber Salas and Alexis Sides. Production is underway in Vancouver.

The prequel series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Chris McNally was previously announced in the heavily recurring role of Mr. Daniels.

Kavanagh plays Rosemary; Halpert is Dot; McDonough portrays Gil, Salas plays Shy Guy and Sides is Potato.

Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place in 1954, four years before the original Grease, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. It follows four fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes, who also serves as showrunner. Marty Bowen will executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also will executive produce, and Alethea Jones will direct the pilot plus two more episodes and will executive produce. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey will executive produce via Picturestart and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy.

The series will feature new original music, written and executive produced by Justin Tranter, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer known for albums by Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga’s and The Chicks. Jamal Sims, whose work has appeared in When the Beat Drops, 13 The Musical and RuPaul’s Drag Race, will choreograph the musical numbers for the series. Althea Jones (Made for Love, Dollface, Evil) will direct the first episode and produce.