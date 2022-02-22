Grandview/Automatik Hires Head of Business Development & Entrepreneur In Residence

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based management and production firm Grandview/Automatik has hired Charlie Hale as Head of Business Development & Entrepreneur in Residence.

Hale will focus on strategic initiatives, early stage investments, and building products and companies with a focus on web3 protocols and platforms, NFTs, new media distribution, and consumer goods.

Grandview/Automatik has been an incubator for growing podcast firm QCode and the companies plan to build and incubate more businesses in-house.

Hale joins after co-founding Shred, a digital fitness club that is currently in the final stages of an M&A transaction. He also worked at Allen & Gerritsen as an Emerging Technology Strategist, working with brands such as ZipCar, Boston Celtics, Comcast, Hannaford and Food Lion.

The GVA Partners said: “Charlie’s talent, ambition, and passion for looking towards the future is wildly inspiring, and we look forward to connecting him with our clients and friends across different industries as we all continue to tell special stories and build new ways to tell them.”

Hale added: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a dynamic company, and am excited to roll up my sleeves and infuse my technology and growth background to move GVA into new territory. With these skills in hand, I’m looking to develop a new venture studio model in-house to facilitate this vision of building, investing, and beyond. Between Grandview, Automatik and QCode, I couldn’t ask for a better foundation and group of leaders to propel this vision forward.”