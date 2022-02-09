Governors Awards Move To Oscar Weekend In March

Deadline

The 12th annual Governors Awards is on the move.

After being postponed due to continuing concerns about the pandemic, The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences have announced that the newly rescheduled date for the Governors Awards is now March 25, the Friday before the Oscar ceremony on March 27. The event had been set for January 15 at the new Fairmont Century Plaza but is now back where it has always been held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland, the same location where the Governors Ball is held directly after the Oscars. This no doubt will be in part because the whole machinery and staff involved in producing the Oscar telecast can more easily also do the Governors Awards. There have been no details released yet about the Governors Ball for this year’s ceremony, or if the Academy plans on holding it as was always the case pre-pandemic. It was not held last year when the Oscars themselves were pared down and moved to Union Station for the April 25 ceremony. The actual Governors Awards ceremony was cancelled and two Jean Hersholt Humanitarian awards were instead presented on the telecast from an otherwise empty Dolby Theatre. The Motion Picture and Television Fund and Tyler Perry were the recipients.

Honorary Awards will be presented to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullman, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be presented to Danny Glover. The rescheduled event, produced by Jennifer Fox, will be scaled down in size.

AMPAS

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

The 12th Governors Awards is supported by Rolex, the Exclusive Watch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.