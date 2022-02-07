‘Goosebumps’ Live-Action Series Heads To Disney+

Disney+ has picked up Goosebumps, a live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books. The new version, which has been in development since April 2020, hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV. The news, which had been previously announced, was part of Disney Branded Television’s TCA presentation Monday.

Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.

Stoller and Letterman executive produce with Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman. Letterman directs the first episode. Sony Pictures Television Studios is the studio.

Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the best-selling book series of all time, with more than 400 million English-language books in print, plus international editions in 32 languages.