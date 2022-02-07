‘Good Trouble’ Gets Season 4 Premiere Date, Ups Priscilla Quintana To Series Regular, Two More Cast

We’ll be seeing more of Isabella on the upcoming fourth season of Freeform’s Good Trouble. Priscilla Quintana who recurred as the character in the second and third seasons, has been promoted to series regular for season four. Also cast as a series regular is newcomer Bryan Craig, and Booboo Stewart (The Twilight Saga, X-Men: Days of Future Past) joins in a recurring role.

Freeform will premiere the first half of season four beginning Wednesday, March 9 at 10 pm, next day on Hulu.

Created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family.

Quintan’s Isabella is a resident of the Coterie and mother to Gael’s unborn baby. Craig will play Joaquin, an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background. Stewart recurs as Luca, an unhoused man Joaquin is doing a story on and befriends.

The series also stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff and Josh Pence.

Johnson serves as showrunner and executive producer. Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez also executive produce.

Watch a Season 4 teaser below: