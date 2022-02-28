Glasgow Film Festival Pulls 2 Russian Titles After Ukraine Invasion; Locarno Film Fest Says It Will Not Boycott Russian Cinema

The Glasgow Film Festival has withdrawn two Russian titles from its 2022 program in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The films are Kirill Sokolov’s No Looking Back and Lado Kvataniya’s The Execution.

In a statement, the fest said the move was “not a reflection on the views and opinions of the makers of these titles”.

“We just believe that it would be inappropriate to proceed as normal with these screenings in the current circumstances,” it added.

Glasgow runs March 2-13. Organizers said that replacement films would be confirmed in the next few days. Anyone who has purchased a ticket will be eligible for a refund.

Separately, Locarno Film Festival has told Deadline that it does not intend to boycott Russian films this year.

The Swiss festival, which is due to take place August 3-13, said it stood for “freedom of expression and for the cinematographic art in all of its forms”.

Earlier today, the Stockholm Film Festival confirmed it would not select any films that have benefited from Russian state funding when it returns in November.