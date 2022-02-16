‘Gilded Age’s Morgan Spector Joins 20th Century’s ‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley

EXCLUSIVE: The Gilded Age and The Plot Against America star Morgan Spector has rounded out the cast of 20th Century’s Boston Strangler, written and to be directed by Matt Ruskin. He joins an ensemble that includes Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola and Chris Cooper. Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Michael Pruss of Scott Free will produce alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment. Pic begins shooting in December in Boston.

Based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders, this is the true story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed. McLaughlin pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler.

Sam Roston will oversee for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap. Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century Studios.

Spector received critical acclaim, earning him a Broadcast Critics Nomination, for his role in The Plot Against America, opposite Zoe Kazan. He can currently be seen on the new HBO series The Gilded Age reuniting with Coon. On the big screen, he starred in Nanny which recently premiered and won the grand jury prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

