Giada De Laurentiis To Exec Produce Hallmark Movie ‘Always Amore’ Starring Autumn Reeser & Tyler Hynes

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has begun production on Always Amore, a new movie starring Autumn Reeser (The Wedding Veil) and Tyler Hynes (An Unexpected Christmas) for premiere this spring. Oscar-nominated Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed) co-stars in the film, executive produced by celebrity chef, bestselling author and Emmy-winning TV host Giada De Laurentiis.

The movie centers around Elizabeth (Reeser) who, with the support of her mother-in-law Nonna (McCormack), is doing everything she can to keep her late husband’s once acclaimed — but now struggling — Italian restaurant afloat. With business going downhill, she is forced to work with a professional restaurant consultant, Ben (Hynes), to see if they can turn things around. At first, Elizabeth resists the changes Ben believes will save the restaurant, but as they get closer, Elizabeth realizes that not all change is bad. She rediscovers her passion for baking and might even open her heart to new love.

Always Amore is a Front Street Pictures and Gastronomy Road production. De Laurentiis executive produces with Anne Fox, Dan Fox, Harvey Kahn, Allen Lewis, Bianca Versteeg, Denielle Jackson and Orly Adelson. Charles Cooper produces. Kevin Fair directs from a script by Julie Sherman Wolfe.

“Partnering with someone of Giada De Laurentiis’ caliber, with her extensive and authentic knowledge of film and food, makes for the perfect union,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP Programming.

“My family has a deep history in cinema and Italian culture. It has been a dream of mine to take my love of film and food to Executive Produce a Hallmark movie that authentically honors my amazing Italian heritage,” De Laurentiis added.

De Laurentiis is the granddaughter of Agostino “Dino” De Laurentiis, one of the producers who brought Italian cinema to the mainstream at the end of World War II, and 38 of his films were nominated for Academy Awards. De Laurentiis’ Food Network show Everyday Italian premiered in 2002, followed by Giada’s Weekend Getaways, Giada at Home, Giada Entertains, Giada in Italy, Simply Giada and Giada’s Holiday Handbook.