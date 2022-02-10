‘Ghost Generation’: Baader Meinhof Gang Drama Being Developed By Amazon’s ‘Undone’ Producer Submarine And Moritz Borman’s Krautpack

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s Undone and Netflix’s Apollo 10½ producer Submarine is developing a drama based on the Baader Meinhof Gang, the notorious German terrorist organization, with Oliver Stone collaborator Moritz Borman’s Krautpack.

The Dutch and German producers are taking Ghost Generation to global streamers and local networks this week, Submarine Founder Femke Wolting told Deadline, with AMC+/ZDF’s Spy City director Miguel Alexandre and BBC One’s The Split writer Jane Eden attached. Cast is not yet set.

Inspired by real life events about the notorious 1970s left wing German terrorist group, the series features two former German terrorists, now parents, who have spent the last two decades undercover but are being hunted by their former gang leader. When he tracks them down, having just been released from prison, he threatens to expose the truth to the world, forcing the couple to partake in a series of robberies or risk their new lives being completely destroyed.

Wolting told Deadline the Baader Meinhof group are well known in Europe and make for an interesting comparison to modern day terrorist organizations.

“People are still fascinated by those old left wing terrorist groups and now it is extreme right wing groups springing up all over the world,” she said. “The series also asks big questions around how much of someone’s past lives on in their children, and whether you can really start over.”

The show’s combination of a European-focused story combined with universal family themes would lend well to co-production between a streamer and local network, she added.

Ghost Generation co-producer Krautpack is helmed by Borman, who is best known for working on a string of Oliver Stone films including Snowden, Alexander and World Trade Center.

Submarine is also preparing for the premiere of Richard Linklater’s Netflix animated sci-fi Apollo 10½ next month and is in production on a second series of Amazon Prime Video’s genre-bender Undone.

The producer, which has offices in Amsterdam, LA and London, is also exploring the history of ecstasy in docuseries Generation Ecstasy and developing an adaptation of UK writer Matt Haig’s sci-fi novel Echo Boy.