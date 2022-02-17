Gersh Ups Lit Agent Eric Garfinkel To Partner Amid Companywide Promotions

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has made a number of promotions across the company, including upping Eric Garfinkel, who is co-head of Gersh’s Motion Picture Lit Department, to partner.

Gersh

“Eric is a very effective leader in our Motion Picture Lit Department,” David Gersh said Thursday. “I have been very impressed with his positive energy and laser focus on what is practical and how we can work together as a team to accomplish our goals. He is incredibly efficient in working with our clients and putting their films together while building a great business and helping to mentor our newer agents.”

Gersh also promoted Emily Herrmann, Josh Brandis, Catherine Barnes, Rachel Mangione, Casey Larkin and Jessica Sabanos to agent. In addition, six assistants have been upped to coordinators: Jimmy Cheng (Feature Lit), Alana Duthie (Feature Lit), Walker Harris (Production), Nathan Howard (Talent), Sam Putzer (Comedy) and Danielle Szyperek (TV).

Related Story Gersh Names Jayson Council Agency's Head Of Culture

“The promotions we are announcing today reflect Gersh’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding the incredible talents within our agency,” said Leslie Siebert. “Emily, Josh, Catherine, Rachel, Casey and Jessica have worked tirelessly, and their work has been outstanding. We look forward to seeing their contributions and continued success.”

Garfinkel has served as as an agent in the Motion Picture Literary department since 2007. In his new role he will continue to grow the division working alongside Bob Hohman and report to David Gersh. Garfinkel handles a roster of creative talent that includes Kemp Powers, Richard Wenk, Noah Pink, Simon Cellan Jones, Kira Snyder and Laura Solon.

Herrmann is a six-year veteran of Gersh who began in the New York office before transferring to Los Angeles, where she has worked for the Talent department’s co-head Nick Collins.

Brandis, a four-year veteran of Gersh, started in the mailroom before working for Gabrielle Kachman and partner Stephen Hirsh, and also as a coordinator in the Talent division.

Barnes began at Gersh in 2018 working for partner Lindsay Porter in addition to being a coordinator in the Talent department in the New York office.

Mangione began at Gersh in 2018 on the desk of New York partner and office co-head Randi Goldstein, as well as working as a coordinator in the East Coast talent department.

Larkin has been with Gersh since 2017 after coming over from APA. He is based in the Los Angeles office where he worked for Head of Talent and partner Alex Yarosh, while also serving as talent coordinator.

Sabanos has been at Gersh for more than four years, starting at reception and eventually moving into the mailroom and taping room, expanding her role in the Branding/Endorsement space from assistant to coordinator to agent, growing the digital/influencer area of the roster with partnerships such as Phoebe Dynevor’s ambassadorship with luxury makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury.

Gersh is the full service, privately owned agency with around 300 employees with offices in both Los Angeles and New York.