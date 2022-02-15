Germany’s Leonine & Amazon Prime Video Ink Multi-Year Licensing Deal

Amazon Prime Video has signed an expanded multi-year licensing deal for Germany and Austria with Leonine Studios.

The pact sees Prime Video take exclusive second-window SVOD-rights for a six-month period across Leonine’s theatrical and home entertainment slate. Upcoming titles covered include Moonfall, John Wick: Chapter 4, Ballerina, Dog, and The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent.

Non-exclusive SVOD rights to titles from Leonine’s content library are also part of the deal.

Leonine recently brokered a deal with local broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Leonine Studios CEO Fred Kogel said on the agreement: “It’s fantastic that we can expand our long-standing partnership with Prime Video by this agreement and achieve another important milestone for our licensing business with premium content. In addition to our strong production collaboration, which includes series like Fc Bayern – Behind The Legend, The Gryphon and One Mic Stand, Prime Video can now offer its customers the top selection of local and international premium titles from our portfolio over the coming years.”

Christoph Schneider, Managing Director of Prime Video Germany, added: “We are happy to expand the cooperation between Leonine Studios and Prime Video to the benefit of our Prime members. They can look forward to highlights such as Moonfall with Halle Berry, John Wick 4 with Keanu Reeves and Dog with Channing Tatum and also have access to numerous films from Leonine Studios’ extensive catalogue. It is simply great to be a Prime member.”