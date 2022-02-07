Gerard Butler & ‘John Wick’ Creator Derek Kolstad Team For ‘Just Watch Me’ Based On Books By ‘Dexter’ Scribe; New Sales Company Mossbank Launches EFM Hot Project

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one for action aficionados. Gerard Butler (Greenland) is eyeing the starring role in heist thriller movie Just Watch Me, which John Wick creator and Nobody scribe Derek Kolstand is set to script from the novel by Jeff Lindsay (Dexter).

Copshop, The Marksman and Honest Thief producer Sculptor Media is financing and producing the project, which will mark the debut title for the company’s new international sales division Mossbank, headed by former Miramax, TWC, IM Global and AGC vet Michael Rothstein with former IM Global and AGC exec Sam Hall.

Just Watch Me, the first in the Riley Wolfe book series, follows Wolfe, a master thief and expert in disguise who targets the wealthiest 0.1 percent. The likeable bad guy teams up with a master forger named Monique and a team of expert thieves on a job that will make history. Producers are aiming to shoot the film in Q4, 2022.

The project reteams Sculptor Media, Gerard Butler, G-BASE, and Raven, whose action-thriller Copshop starring Butler was released last year by Open Road and STX. Lindsay is the author behind Showtime’s smash TV series Dexter.

Sculptor Media’s Warren Goz and Eric Gold are producing the movie alongside Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell of Stone Village Films (which had initially conceived of the project as a TV series) and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel of G-BASE.

Executive producers are James Masciello and Matt Sidari of Raven, which has a slate financing and production partnership with Sculptor Media. Joel Falderon from Stone Village will co-produce.

Derek Kolstad commented: “As both a fan and a friend of Jeff Lindsay, I am excited to bring Just Watch Me to the screen. I’m eager to see Gerard Butler bring Riley Wolfe to cinematic life with the incredible team of Dylan Russell, Scott Steindorff, Alan Siegel, Raven and Sculptor Media.”

Producer Warren Goz said: “What attracted us to this project was the veritable dream team of producers, creatives and partners, some of whom, we have previously worked with to achieve great creative success. We are also excited to team with Derek, who has a renowned track record of great commercial achievement.”

Producer Scott Steindorff added: “Gerry (Butler) and I love the take Derek has on this brilliant book and we have all the right creative minds to execute this plan.”

Kolstad is coming off last year’s sleeper action hit Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk, as well as the hit series The Falcon and the Winter Snowman, and the blockbuster John Wick franchise.

Stone Village recently produced well-received HBO Max series Station Eleven. G-BASE most recently wrapped Kandahar, in which Butler starred, from director Ric Roman Waugh.

Sculptor is currently in pre-production on Black Flies with Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan. The company most recently came aboard to finance and produce feature The Delivered about a U.S. Marshal who risks everything to save his convict brother from execution.

Gerard Butler is represented by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Lindsay is represented by Roger Strull of Preferred Artists and the late Nicholas Ellison. Kolstad is represented by Debbie Deuble Hill and Mike Goldberg of APA.