‘Gentefied’ Star Karrie Martin Lachney Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and producer Karrie Martin Lachney signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas.

Lachney made a splash with her portrayal of Ana Morales in the Netflix dramedy Gentefied, created by Linda Yvette Chávez and Marvin Lemus. The series followed a multigenerational, Mexican American family living and loving in Los Angeles, co-starring Joaquin Cosio, J.J. Soria, and Carlos Santos. It ran for two seasons before it was canceled in January.

Lachney’s portrayal of Ana represented experiences that mirror that of many second-generation Latinos whose parents sacrificed everything in search of the American dream— a point of view rarely shown on television.

Ana had to prioritize her familial responsibilities while still a young woman herself over her own dreams and desires. She was challenged at every corner with having to choose between an upcoming art show opportunity, spending time with her girlfriend, and being a support to her mother at home while the matriarch worked long hours to support the family. And she had to do it all with a smile knowing that a few moments of freedom to follow her heart was more than what her mother was allowed.

Up next for Lachney is the release of the Disney+ animated series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, premiering February 23.

On the film front, she is set to topline writer-director Jigeesh Magar’s Nexus Dream opposite Daniela Azuaje, Alejandro Patiño, and James Ken Blackmon, among others.

Lachney stars as Alejandra Chavez, a young woman of immigrant parents with a gifted intellect and a promising future, which, rare enough in her neighborhood, has to be put on hold. Devotion and loyalty to the family will always come first, and hers is desperately needing help through hard times, even as she grapples with a secret tragedy from her past.

She is also developing the bestselling book series That Boy from author Jillian Dodd as a series with producer Teri Weinberg (Ugly Betty, The Office). The two have acquired the film and television rights to the book via Lachney’s production company, Southern Ave. Productions and Weinberg’s Yellow Brick Road. Lachney and Weinberg will executive produce.

Lachney continues to be represented by Luber Roklin.