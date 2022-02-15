Gemma Arterton Boards Disney+ Heist Series ‘Culprits’ From ‘I Care A Lot’ Director J Blakeson

Gemma Arterton has joined the cast of J Blakeson’s upcoming Disney+ heist series Culprits alongside Eddie Izzard and a string of other big names, with principal photography kicking off this week.

Cruella’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste also has boarded along with Deceit’s Niamh Algar, The Insult’s Kamel El Basha, newcomer Tara Abboud, Ned Dennehy (Good Omens) and Kevin Vidal (Strays).

The King’s Man and Black Narcissus star Arterton will play Dianne, a member of a heist crew which is being targeted one-by-one by a killer after each went their separate ways.

Generation’s Nathan Stewart-Jarrett was revealed in the lead role of Joe when the show was announced as one of Disney vertical Star’s debut UK originals last year, alongside Sally Wainwright’s The Ballad of Renegade Nell and Emma Moran’s Extraordinary.

Principal photography began this week.

Culprits creator Blakeson has come off the back of writing and directing Rosamund Pike-starring satirical thriller I Care a Lot and Deadline revealed he signed for representation with WME last week.

Culprits is executive produced by Stephen Garrett, created by Blakeson and produced by Morenike Williams (Killing Eve). It is produced by Garrett’s UK drama indie Character 7 and executive produced by Johanna Devereaux for Disney+.