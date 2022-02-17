Stampede Ventures Acquires Nick Schenk’s Action Spec ‘Galahad’, Eyes New Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures has acquired the rights to Nick Schenk’s action spec script Galahad, and is beginning to package it as a film, eyeing A-list directors for the first feature in a potential new franchise.

The film will follow a badass ex-American special forces soldier who goes on a berserker, come-hell-or-high-water mission to avenge the death of an innocent woman. The quest will take him into the depths of modern American military supremacy, and its sometimes awful shadow. Stampede’s founder and CEO Greg Silverman will produce alongside Jon Berg.

“Once again, Nick’s talent is on full display,” said Silverman. “He crafts a script that gives fans of the genre traditionally awesome moments, while pushing forward spectacular revisions of those same traditions. It’s the perfect balance of what audiences want to see, and what they’ve never seen before.”

A veteran of the action genre, Schenk is the only writer to have scripted three films for director Clint Eastwood—those being Gran Torino, The Mule and the filmmaker’s most recent effort, Cry Macho. He recently penned the film A Christmas Story Christmas for Legendary and Warner Bros., and will exec produce the title which has entered production. Schenk has also previously written episodes of Discovery Channel’s Manhunt and Netflix’s Narcos, while serving as a co-executive producer on the former.

Silverman launched Stampede in 2018, following a near 20-year tenure at Warner Bros. that saw him rise to President of Creative Development and Worldwide Production. His independent media company is also currently at work on the Netflix animated feature Prince of Port au Prince from Wyclef Jean; Mo Willems’ CGI animated rock opera, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, which will debut on HBO Max next year; Morgan Neville’s Netflix documentary, Curveball; and Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angels, which is scheduled to enter production in March.

Recent releases include the coming-of-age dramedy Pink Skies Ahead, starring Jessica Barden, which premiered in May following its sale to MTV Studios, and the comedy special Mo Willems & the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!, which received two Daytime Emmy nominations, and is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

Stampede also recently expanded its foundation in the kids & family space in partnering with UTA to launch HappyNest, an animation production company that incubates IP for kids & family content.

Chris Bosco negotiated the deal for Galahad on behalf of Stampede Ventures, with Stephen Clark at Lichter Grossman Nichols, and David Kopple at Management 360 on behalf of Schenk.