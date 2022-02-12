‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Teases Upcoming Memoir: “The Highs Were High, The Lows Were Low”

Matthew Perry has unveiled the title and front cover of his forthcoming memoir, addressing his fans with his customary wry humour.

The former Friends star took to social media to post a picture of the book, to be called Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing. The memoir will be released globally in November.

“So much has been written about me in the past,” wrote Perry in his post. “I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book.”

Perry, who has previously been candid about his struggles with addiction, is best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit TV show from 1994 until 2004.

The actor appeared alongside his fellow leading stars in Friends: The Reunion last May. The highly-anticipated get-together aired last May on HBO Max and broke viewing records on UK platform Sky One.

Publisher Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, revealed in October 2021 that they had signed a deal with Perry to write his memoir.

“In the book, Perry takes readers behind the scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction,” the publisher told Fox News Digital in a statement.