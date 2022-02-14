‘Friends’ Is Being Censored In China And Fans Aren’t Happy

Chinese fans of the hit comedy series Friends are calling out the censorship of multiple episodes, specifically ones featuring LGBTQ content.

Reuters reports multiple streamers including Tencent, Youku, and Bilibili, among others, began streaming episodes from Season 1 on Friday when fans noticed moments from the American version had been edited out.

One moment in particular where Ross (David Schwimmer) shares his wife is a lesbian was deleted. Another where Joey (Matt LeBlanc) suggests going to a strip club, via Tencent Video, says instead they should go out to play.

The fans’ outcry via social media sites like Weibo is also being limited. The hashtag #Friendshasbeencensored has been buried and currently yields no results, according to the report.

The China Communist Party censors media heavily for content that is not in line with national interest. Some of the reasons for censorship include belittling cultural traditions, undermining religious policy, and endangerment of social morality, among others.

In 2015, the People’s Republic of China banned TV shows and films depicting what they consider “unnormal sexual relationships” including homosexuality.