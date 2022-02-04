Freestyle Acquires Ernest Dickerson’s ‘Double Play’; Grindstone Takes ‘The Virgin Of Highland Park’ ; ‘Until We Meet Again,’ ‘The Last Mountain’ Release Dates – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to Double Play, the latest feature from award-winning filmmaker Ernest Dickerson (DMZ, Juice). The digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios will release the film, based on Curaçaoan author Frank Martinus Arion’s internationally acclaimed Dutch-language novel Dubbelspel, on digital and VOD platforms on February 22.

Double Play cast Freestyle Digital Media

Double Play is a drama set against the beauty and bittersweet complexity of Curacao, where poverty and wealth are two sides of the same coin. It follows Ostrik (Dani Dare), who is now a grown man working as a doctor in the Netherlands, as he returns to his childhood home to confront ghosts of his past revealed to him in a mysterious letter. Through his memories, we witness the sometimes-dangerous moves that adults made for the sake of survival in a time of turmoil and colonial unrest during the 1970s.

The film penned by Evan Jones and Alaric Smeets also stars Lennie James, Melanie Liburd, Alana “la la” Anthony, Bronson Pinchot, Louis Gossett, Jr., Colin Salmon, Mustafa Shakir, Isaach De Bankolé, Barbara Eve Harris, Alexander Karim, Saycon Sengbloh and Heather Jocelyn Blair. Lisa Cortés produced it with Gregory Elias.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire Double Play with Paradigm Talent Agency on behalf of the filmmakers. Check out the film’s trailer below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group has acquired North American rights to the drama The Virgin of Highland Park, starring Penelope Ann Miller (The Artist, American Crime) and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, August: Osage County), with plans to release it across Viacom’s Pop TV and assorted VOD and digital platforms. The film will also bow on Viacom’s Paramount+ streaming service later this year.

The Virgin of Highland Park Grindstone Entertainment Group

In The Virgin of Highland Park, Miller and Mulroney play Jessica and Edison, parents of the virgin teenager Olivia (Jessica Treska) who finds out that she is pregnant during a physical to join her high school soccer team. As her life begins to crumble, Olivia desperately tries to find an explanation of what happened to her. In doing so, she consults her teacher and mentor Ms. Chapman (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) to help her through the tough time. Olivia is not ready to be a mother and certainly cannot imagine herself as the iconic Virgin. And Jessica and Edison’s differences of opinion over their daughter’s situation take a toll on their relationship.

Sonia Sebastian directed from a script she wrote with Miguel Alcantud. The Future Proof Films and All The Leaves production also starring Ethan Herisse, Lois Robbins and Mishka Calderon was produced by Sebastian, DJ Dodd, Jamin O’Brien and Phillip B. Goldfine.

***

1091 Pictures has unveiled a trailer for the romance Until We Meet Again, toplined by Jackson Rathbone (Twilight series) and Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars, Netflix’s To All the Boys trilogy), announcing that it’s set for release on all digital platforms on February 15.

Until We Meet Again 1091 Pictures

In the film from director Pece Dingo, Rathbone plays the ghost of passionate young pianist Eddie Conway, who for 45 years has haunted an old house in the Hollywood Hills. When Lisa Wagner (Parrish) moves in and disrupts his afterlife, the girl and the ghost find each other through music.

The film from RoadReady Productions also stars Grammy-winning former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett, Michael Madsen (Kill Bill II, The Hateful Eight), Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Murphy Brown) and Justin Gaston (Days of Our Lives, Nashville Star). Dingo produced it with Greg Carter, Divya Vats Joshi and William Phelps.

Check out the trailer for Until We Meet Again below.

***

Universal Pictures Content Group has set the documentary The Last Mountain, from Emmy winner Chris Terrill (Alison’s Last Mountain), for release on digital and VOD platforms in the U.S. on March 14.

The film explores the forces that drove two mountaineers to their untimely deaths—a quarter of a century apart. Tom Ballard was a British rock climber, alpinist and the son of mountaineer Alison Hargreaves, who perished on K2 in 1995. Mother and son, two of the greatest climbers of all time, died at almost the same age, in the same mountain range, both doing what they loved best. They now lie forever encased in the ice of the high Himalayas. Left behind to cope with the enduring tragedy are Tom’s sister, Kate, and their father, Jim.

The Last Mountain Universal Pictures Content Group

The Last Mountain follows Kate Ballard on an emotional journey to say goodbye to her brother on Nanga Parbat. Combining years of intimate, unseen family archive with footage of the family that director, Chris Terrill, has shot in the years since Alison’s passing, the documentary tells the unforgettable story of a family who lived—and were prepared to die—for the love of scaling the icy heights of the world’s highest peaks, and explore what it is that drives people to pit themselves against nature at its most ferocious and unforgiving.

Emmy winner Julia Nottingham (Skate Kitchen, Kingdom of Us) produced with BAFTA Award winner Olivia Lichtenstein (Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me, Silent Twins: Without My Shadow).