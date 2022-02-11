Skip to main content
‘Freddie Mercury: The Final Act’ Doc Lands At The CW

THE FREDDIE MERCURY TRIBUTE: CONCERT
Courtesy of Everett

The CW is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the star-studded Freddie Mercury tribute concert with a new documentary.

The network has acquired BBC doc Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, which tells the story of how the legendary Queen frontman’s friends mounted a tribute concert in his honor to raise awareness and fight shame around HIV/AIDS.

The doc will launch on the linear network on April 20 and will be followed by an extended cut of the special featuring additional footage airing on The CW’s digital services.

The concert features performances from the likes of Elton John, George Michael and David Bowie. It features interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen as well as The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott as well as the concert’s promoter, Harvey Goldsmith. It also features the first major interview with Kashmira Bulsara, Freddie’s sister.

Produced by Rogan Productions, the doc aired on BBC Two last year and was directed by James Rogan, who worked on Apple’s 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, and is produced by Dan Hall. BBC Studios distributes.

