Frank Grillo Sets Horror Thriller ‘Man’s Son’ Inspired By California Desert Occult Activity

EXCLUSIVE: Frank Grillo will star in Man’s Son, a modern horror thriller from director Remy Grillo.

The story centers around a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality. Eventually, they find themselves

intertwined in the sinister plot of an occult leader (played by Grillo).

Josh Plasse and Brev Moss wrote the screenplay, which is inspired by Occult activity in the California desert. Cameras are schedule to roll in March in Yucca Valley, California.

Dare Angel will produce in partnership with Mi Nene. Producers include Plasse, Shakira Barrera, Conor Allyn, and Johnny James Fiore. Bobby McMichael, Chido Nwokocha, and Dennis Echelberger will serve as EPs. The film is casted by Lisa Zagoria, CSA.

Grillo is best known for his performances in the Captain America and Purge franchises, Kingdom, Boss Level, and Cop Shop. He most recently wrapped on the Bobby Moresco directed biopic Lamborghini, based on the life story of Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini. That movie also stars Mira Sorvino and Gabriel Byrne.

Deadline first told you last month that Grillo is set to star with Mekhi Phifer, Scott Adkins and Dermot Mulroney in the action movie Lights Out.

Grillo is repped by Creative Arts Agency, Management 360, and Paul Hastings.