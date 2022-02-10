Francis Ford Coppola Set For Career Honor At Publicists Guild Awards

EXCLUSIVE: You might have heard of the guy who’s getting the ICG Publicists Guild’s career honor next month.

He’s got five Oscars from 14 nominations, an Irving G. Thalberg Award, multiple BAFTAs and a couple of Palme d’Or trophies. Give it a minute — it’ll come to you.

Yes, Francis Ford Coppola — the man the guild calls an “epoch-making writer, director and producer” and “an auteur and innovator in complete command of the medium” — will receive the its Lifetime Achievement Award at the in-person 59th annual Publicists Awards on March 25 at the Beverly Hilton.

“Francis Ford Coppola has impacted nearly every facet of motion picture storytelling — from script to direction, from craft to tech — and it’s our honor to celebrate him on the fiftieth anniversary of The Godfather’s release,” said John Lindley, president of the ICG Publicists (International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600). “With that masterpiece, as with his entire body of work, Coppola has continuously recharged American movies and changed popular culture in ways that have stood the test of time.”

The Godfather won Best Picture at the 1973 Academy Awards, and its follow-up The Godfather Part II became the first sequel to win that coveted top Oscar two years later. Coppola also directed such films as Best Picture nominees The Conversation (1974), and The Godfather Part III — both of which he also wrote — and Apocalypse Now (1979). He produced George Lucas’ Best Pic nominee American Graffiti

Taken together, Coppola’s films have garnered 14 Academy Awards, eight BAFTAS and two the Palmes d’Or from Cannes, honoring the filmmaker as well as the actors, cinematographers, editors and other craftspeople with whom he has collaborated.

The annual ICG Publicists Awards pay tribute to excellence in publicity and promotion, still photography and journalism for motion pictures and television programs.

