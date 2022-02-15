Framework Productions Rebrands Amid Expansion; Smith Entertainment Law Group Add Four & Moves Into New Areas

Framework Productions, whose work has included creating content for clients including Saturday Night Live, Warner Bros., CBS and Amazon, is rebranding as FP as it expands from a video production company into a full-service creative agency. FP is getting into talent representation and narrative feature films, including two films in development and eyed to begin principal photography this year.

The newly established talent division — FP Artists, headed by talent manager and producer Lori Kay — offers bicoastal reach to a roster of clients across film, television, and stage. FP is led by Head of Production James Allerdyce, who oversees creative and quality control for all projects and has worked as producer, writer and director for countless clients.

“As we’ve taken on an increasingly diverse set of projects, we wanted to create an identity that builds on our past while allowing us to grow,” founder and CEO said Steven Pierce said.

* * *

SELG

Smith Entertainment Law Group founder Kerry Smith said today attorney Henry W. Root is joining the firm along with three lawyers from Root’s former firm of Lapidus, Root & Sacharow: Lynn Quarterman, Leigh Zeichick and Michael Olsen.

Root has more than 40 years of legal and business affairs experience in the music, TV and entertainment industries. With the addition of Root and his team, SELG is expanding into the areas of music publishing and recording catalog sales and acquisitions; commercial lending secured by music assets, name, image and likeness; transactions and representation of recording artists, producers, songwriters, music publishers, independent record companies; and strategic planning and business development.

“Henry and I have been friends for 17 years, and we’ve been trying to figure out a way to work together for a long time,” Smith said, “Henry brings a team that is incredible and, with the team I’ve already built, we’re looking to build the firm into a national presence.”