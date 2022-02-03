Fox Post Production Services Sets Strategic Alliance With Formosa Group

Fox Post Production Services has entered into a strategic alliance with the full-service post-production sound company Formosa Group that will broaden the creative talent available to the studio’s producers, leveraging the storied Fox sound facilities and further expanding business opportunities for both companies.

Fox Post Production Services is based at the historic Fox Studio Lot in Century City and encompasses four feature mixing stages, along with two ADR stages, the Newman Scoring Stage, a foley stage and editing rooms supporting the full post-production process. Formosa Group will now have a presence in the lot’s original Film Editorial building.

“Formosa is revered for its incredible roster of artists, and we’re looking forward to working alongside them,” said Fox Post Production Services’ Senior Vice President Andy Nelson, who leads the group’s creative mixing staff. “We see such great opportunities for both companies with this new alliance, offering even greater support to the filmmakers with whom we love to collaborate at our state-of-the-art facilities on the lot.”

“Born out of our history of mutual respect, we are building a collaboration that will serve filmmakers at an unprecedented level,” added Formosa Group founder Bob Rosenthal. “This alliance gives us the ability to offer creatives greater flexibility, more access to talent and incredible services in a setting that benefits everyone.”

Offering an award-winning roster of industry-leading talent, Fox Post Production Services was first established as Fox Sound in the 1930s. Series currently in production on the studio’s lot include the popular procedurals 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Other projects brought to life there include the series Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, The X-Files, M*A*S*H and the original Batman, and such films as Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety, Die Hard, The Sound of Music, The Seven Year Itch, White Christmas, Hello Dolly, The Poseidon Adventure, The Towering Inferno and Miracle on 34th Street.

Formosa Group is part of Streamland Media and launched in 2013 with a vision to become the premier home for creative sound talent, since expanding with facilities across the U.S., Canada and the UK.