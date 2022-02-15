Four Original ‘Christmas Story’ Castmembers Join Peter Billingsley In HBO Max Sequel From Warner Bros. & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: A Christmas Story Christmas, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s sequel to A Christmas Story for HBO Max, continues to ramp up its cast, adding four actors from the original 1983 film: Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz).

The film follows an adult Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising his starring role) in the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.

The script was written by Nick Schenk, who also will executive produce, with Clay Kaytis on board to direct. Billingsley and Vince Vaughn will produce through their Wild West Picture Show productions. Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter will oversee for Legendary.

This mark Petrella’s first film since his scene-stealing role as Randy in the original. Ward recently starred in Survive the Game for Lionsgate, and other credits include Freddy Vs. Jason, Transformers and Resident Evil: Apocalypse and recurring on Fox’s Titus. He is represented by Lucas Talent and Vanguard Management Group.

Schwartz’s credits include starring in Kidco and co-starring in The Toy and A Time to Live. Robb has a recurring role on ABC’s The Goldbergs in addition to his past roles in Matilda and The Brady Bunch Movie. He since has turned his attention to producing and most recently executive produced Siren for Freeform. He is represented by Station3 Entertainment and attorney’s Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.