Hot Package: ‘Forrest Gump’ Trio Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth Team For Graphic Novel Adaptation ‘Here’

EXCLUSIVE: Here is the hottest package to come along in awhile. Deadline hears that studios and streamers are poring over Here, an adaptation of the celebrated Richard McGuire graphic novel that will reunite the trio behind the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks will star, Robert Zemeckis will direct and the script is by Eric Roth and Zemeckis. All three of them won Oscars for that movie classic, and this one covers an even more sprawling time period.

The graphic novel Here is centered in one room, and focuses on the many people who inhabit it over years and years, from the past to the distant future. I’m hearing that it will be a big ticket film with a lot of heart, in the price range that most of these packages go for these days. The film will be produced by Playtone and ImageMovers. The graphic novel was published in 2014. The auction is being brokered by CAA, which reps Hanks, Playtone and Roth, and WME, which reps Zemeckis and ImageMovers. Stay tuned.