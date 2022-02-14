Former Fox Exec James Finn Joins Amazon’s Audible As Head Of Content Marketing

EXCLUSIVE: Audible is plotting to bolster its content marketing. The Amazon-owned audio company has tapped former Fox exec James Finn as Head of Content Marketing.

He will oversee marketing of all Audible content including its slate of originals in the new senior leadership role. He will report to Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of U.S. Content.

Finn has held various roles at Fox Searchlight, Fox Home Entertainment and Fox Innovation Lab and Home Entertainment and worked on campaigns for films including Slumdog Millionaire, Little Miss Sunshine, Thank You For Smoking, Juno and Napoleon Dynamite. He was most recently EVP and head of marketing at FoxNext, the studio’s virtual reality and theme park unit.

“At Audible, we live and breathe creativity, and James expresses that same innovative spirit. His established track record of award-winning campaigns on some of the most iconic films, shows and games of our time reflect his enthusiasm for entertainment, technology and storytelling,” said Ghiazza. “James brings to Audible the key ingredients to match our audiences with the perfect listening experience.”

Added Finn: “Audible is distinguished by its commitment to great talent and extraordinary storytelling. They have built meaningful and lasting relationships with their customers by investing in the future of audio programming. I look forward to leading a team of passionate marketers at Audible with a relentless focus on our audiences everywhere.”