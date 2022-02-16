‘Flight Attendant’ Creator Steve Yockey Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television

The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey is expanding his relationship with Warner Bros., signing an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with WB Television Group. Under the pact, his first with the studio, Yockey will develop, create, and produce original programming to be produced by Warner Bros. Television for all platforms, including HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and the five broadcast networks.

Yockey created, executive produces and serves as showrunner of WBTV’s hit one-hour comedy The Flight Attendant, from star Kaley Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions, which recently completed production on its second season for HBO Max. The series received nine Emmy nominations in its first season, with Yockey receiving noms for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He was also nominated for a WGA award for New Series, along with a PGA award nom. The Flight Attendant was also nominated for best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding New Program at the Television Critics Association Awards.

The overall deal extends a relationship between WBTV and Yockey that began in 2016 when he joined the staff of the long-running The CW/WBTV hit drama Supernatural for four seasons, serving as a writer and co-executive producer. His additional writing credits include WBTV’s Doom Patrol, MTV’s Scream: The Series and Awkward, and HBO’s The Brink.

Yockey also recently landed a script-to-series development commitment from Fox for the new WBTV single-camera comedy Cindy Snow.

“It’s a total pleasure to continue growing my relationship with Channing, Clancy, Leigh, Adrienne and the team at Warner Bros. They’ve nurtured and supported my wild ideas and trusted they would resonate with a wide audience,” said Yockey. “The studio’s going to need a lot more ‘In case of emergency, break glass’ boxes on the lot with me around, but everyone seems okay with that.”

Yockey is also an accomplished playwright, with work produced throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He has 15 plays and two short play collections published with Samuel French/Concord Theatricals.

He is repped by ICM Partners, Wetdog Entertainment and Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, & Christopher.