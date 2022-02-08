‘Flee’ Makes Oscars History With Nominations For Best Animated, Documentary & International Feature

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s film Flee for Neon and Participant made history this morning, as it became the first ever to score a trifecta of Oscar nominations in the categories of Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature Film.

It will compete for Animated Feature against Disney’s Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney and Pixar’s Luca and Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines, contending for Best Doc against Searchlight Pictures and Hulu’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), MTV Documentary Films’ Ascension, Showtime’s Attica and Music Box Films’ Writing with Fire. Its competition in the category of International Feature includes Sideshow and Janus Films’ Drive My Car (Japan), Netflix’s The Hand of God (Italy), Samuel Goldwyn Films’ Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) and Neon’s The Worst Person in the World (Norway).

Flee blends the mediums of animation and documentary to tap into the experience of Amin, a 36-year-old academic who arrived in Rasmussen’s sleepy, Danish hometown at the age of 15. Having traveled there alone from Afghanistan, Amin never shared how or why this solo journey took place. But Rasmussen always sensed that he had a story to tell, eventually getting him to open up about his traumatic childhood, so that he could move forward with his life, in peace.

Rasmussen’s feature made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, there claiming the Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema – Documentary. It has also won also won the Annecy International Animated Film Festival’s Cristal prize for Best Feature and its award for Best Original Music, along with a British Independent Film Award, a Gotham Independent Film Award, the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s award for Best Documentary and a Cinema Eye Honors Award. Throughout the 2021-22 awards season, it has received additional nominations from the Annie Awards, BAFTA Awards, Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, IDA Awards, Golden Globes, PGA Awards, ACE Eddie Awards and Golden Reel Awards.

VICE Studios produced Flee with Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte de La Gournerie. The 94th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 27.