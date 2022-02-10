Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Coda’ Backer Pathé Talks Growing TV Team, Streamer Collaborations & France’s Media Chronology As The Euro Cinema Giant Looks To The Future — EFM

Got A Tip? Tip Us

First Look At Horror ‘dEVIL’ Starring Alice Orr-Ewing – EFM

dEVIL
dEVIL FME

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at Nathan Frankowski’s horror feature dEVIL, which stars Alice Orr-Ewing (The Theory of Everything).

Film Mode Entertainment is handling sales on the title and will be screening it for the first time during this month’s virtual European Film Market.

Also starring are Joe Doyle (Salem), Eveline Hall (Whiskey Cavalier), Peter Mensah (Spartacus), Joe Anderson (Hangman), Spencer Wilding (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Brian Caspe (Jojo Rabbit) and David Faulkner.

In the film, the hottest biotech company in the world has discovered they can clone history’s most influential people from the dead. Now, they are auctioning clones of Michelangelo, Galileo, Vivaldi, and others for tens of millions of dollars to the world’s ultra-rich. But when they steal the Shroud of Turin and clone the DNA of Jesus Christ, all hell breaks loose.

Ed Alan wrote and produced the feature. Executive producers include Kevan Van Thompson, Vaclac Mottl, Michael S. Emerson and Mike Sears. The film is now in post-production.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad