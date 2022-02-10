Film Independent Sets 2022 Emerging Filmmaker Grant Recipients

Film Independent has set Alex Camilleri (Luzzu), Lizzie Shapiro (Shiva Baby) and Jessica Beshir (Faya Dayi) as the winners of its Emerging Filmmaker Awards, with each now earning an unrestricted $25,000 Spirit Awards cash grant.

Camilleri received the Someone to Watch Award, spotlighting talented filmmakers of singular vision who have not yet received appropriate recognition, with finalists for the prize including Michael Sarnoski (Pig) and Gillian Wallace Horvat (I Blame Society).

Shapiro nabbed the Producers Award, honoring emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films. The finalists for this second award were Brad Becker-Parton and Pin-Chun Liu.

Thursday’s final grant recipient, Beshir, received the Truer Than Fiction Award, presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition, besting finalists including Angelo Madsen Minax (North By Current) and Debbie Lum (Try Harder!).

“We are truly thrilled to announce our 2022 Emerging Filmmaker Grant recipients,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “With the announcement of these three new Grant recipients, we celebrate some of the most talented emerging writers, producers and directors working today in fiction and non-fiction. We can’t wait to see what they do next!”

Film Independent is the nonprofit behind the Film Independent Spirit Awards, which are taking place in-person this year, in Santa Monica, on March 6. The ceremony celebrating the year’s best in independent film will air exclusively on IFC and stream on AMC+ at 5:00 p.m. ET. This year’s full list of nominees can be found here.