‘Fauda’ & ‘Shtisel’ Outfit Yes Studios Hires Sharon Levi As MD After Danna Stern Exit

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Levi has been hired as the new Managing Director of Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor Yes Studios, known for hit series such as Fauda, Your Honor, and Shtisel.

Levi will lead Yes’s distribution and co-production arm following the departure of 20-year company vet Danna Stern who revealed her exit last month on LinkedIn. Stern’s next gig has yet to be announced.

Levi has two decades of experience in music and TV, most recently serving as Head of Sales at Armoza Formats, the ITV Studios-owned company, where she oversaw deals with Fox, NBC, Netflix, the BBC, and more.

As part of her role, Levi will oversee the distribution of Yes Studios series as well as develop co-production opportunities for Yes’s scripted titles with international partners.

Yes Studios’ upcoming slate includes Fire Dance, the inaugural series by filmmaker Rama Burshtein-Shay, and Bloody Murray, a nine-episode rom-com, starring On The Spectrum‘s Naomi Levov and Rotem Sela (The Beauty and the Baker).

Levi stated: “I’m excited to take the lead of the highly acclaimed Yes Studios brand and to continue to bring high-end Israeli content to international audiences. I look forward to working on the exciting new series we have launching in 2022 as well as our existing line-up of award-winning and audience pleasing titles. I’d like to thank Danna for the amazing work and contribution to the positioning of Israeli drama at the forefront of the TV industry.”

Stern, who leaves big shoes to fill, commented: “I wish Sharon and the entire team at Yes Studios, our numerous partners and creators, continued success in bringing Israeli productions to global viewers. I look forward to new and exciting opportunities in international production as audiences have discovered great story-telling can come from everywhere”.

Israeli hit factory Yes Studios is fully owned by multi-channel platform Yes TV. The content division is headed by CCO Keren Gleicher.

Earlier this month, Amazon premiered As We See It, the Jason Katims-helmed adaptation of the studios‘ series On The Spectrum. The US adaptation of the company’s global format Your Honor stars Bryan Cranston and got a 10-episode season 2 pickup. It is currently airing or in-production in seven additional territories. The third season of the company’s lauded family drama Shtisel is streaming on Netflix and, as we recently revealed, the fourth season of Fauda is currently finishing production and is scheduled to launch in mid 2022.