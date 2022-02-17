‘Fargo’: FX Chief John Landgraf Teases Details About Season 5, Series Will Shoot Before Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’

In the wake of FX announcing a fifth season of Fargo this morning, the network’s chief John Landgraf provided an idea of where the Noah Hawley series is headed at the TCA winter virtual tour.

In regards to where season 5 is set, “I will say it’s in the upper Midwest, we won’t pin it down more than that,” said Landgraf.

Landgraf said he received the first script of season 5 yesterday: “It’s printed out and sitting on my desk in my home office.”

While Hawley is doing double-duty script wise on Alien and Fargo, and despite the fact that more scripts are in at five for the former, Fargo will shoot before Alien because it needs to lens this winter.

Because of TCA, and so as not to reveal spoilers, the network boss confessed, “I haven’t read it.”

Landgraf mentioned that season 5 has echoes and rhythms of the original Coen Brothers’ movie in its set-up. That movie entailed William H. Macy’s car salesman kidnapping his wife so that he could get the ransom from his stingy, rich father-in-law.

The press release for season 5’s plot reads, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

“I don’t think anyone will write about Minnesota in the same way again after the events of the last couple of years,” Hawley teased about season 5 to Deadline last May, nodding toward the prevalence of Black Lives Matter. “It’s definitely not going back to ‘Oh look at these jolly, carefree white folk in their small towns.’”

No word on casting for season 5 yet, per Landgraf.