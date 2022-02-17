‘Fargo’ Renewed For Season 5 By FX, Will Be Set In 2019

FX’s award-winning series Fargo from creator Noah Hawley is coming back for a fifth season.

This comes as no surprise as Hawley had been buzzing about one as the fourth season starring Chris Rock was ending; in addition FX Chief John Landgraf said at the network’s summer tour that he was “optimistic” and “hopeful” about another season.

Season five will be set in 2019, with the media release teasing “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” Hawley told Deadline last year that season 5 would be “contemporary.”

“I don’t think anyone will write about Minnesota in the same way again after the events of the last couple of years,” Hawley told us in May. “It’s definitely not going back to ‘Oh look at these jolly, carefree white folk in their small towns.’”

Said FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier in a statement, “Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series.”

“Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television,” said Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM. “We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

Peabody and Emmy Award-winning EP Hawley who also serves as writer/director and his production company 26 Keys, lead the creative team. Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Old Man, Dopesick), and his production company The Littlefield Company, also serves as EP along with Joel and Ethan Coen, and Steve Stark (Vikings: Valhalla, Wednesday) of Toluca Pictures. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.