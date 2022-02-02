‘The Farewell’ Producer Kindred Spirit Hires Sam Intili As Head Of Creative, Ups Caroline Clark

EXCLUSIVE: The Farewell and Honey Boy producer Kindred Spirit is expanding with the appointment of Sam Intili who joins the company as Head of Creative after departing Animal Kingdom.

Intili will be responsible for “cultivating materials and talent relationships”, with an eye towards strengthening Kindred Spirit’s foothold in the international space. In addition, Caroline Clark has been promoted to Development and Production Executive.

Both roles will report into Kindred Spirit founder Anita Gou as the company gears up on Agnieszka Smoczynska’s English-language debut Silent Twins starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance. The movie is now in post with Focus Features.

At Animal Kingdom, Intili sourced financing and distribution for emerging filmmakers. Exec producer credits include Andrew Cummings’ The Origin and Joaquin del Paso’s The Hole in the Fence. Intili is producing Jane Schoenbrun’s feature I Saw The TV Glow with Fruit Tree, A24, and Sarah Winshall, and previously worked at FilmNation, assisting with the international sales effort on films such as Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain & Glory, Sebastián Lelio’s Disobedience and Lisa Joy’s Reminiscence.

Clark has been at Kindred Spirit since its inception, working on the development, production and release of The Farewell and Honey Boy as well as Found, We Are Little Zombies, and Together Together. Previously, Clark also produced the documentary feature Behind The Curve and served as an executive producer on its unscripted TV adaptation In My Own World.

Anita Gou said: “Our goal has always been to showcase visionary and boundary-pushing filmmaking that can challenge the status quo, advance the medium of visual storytelling, and connect with a global audience. We wanted to find someone with like-minded values and a sharp eye for unique talent as we continue to expand our slate in the film and television space. Sam is the perfect complement to Caroline who has been an instrumental part of the team since the very beginning.”

Intili added: “Anita is one of the most forward-thinking, open-minded people working in our industry today and it’s an honor to be joining her team. I look forward to building upon their impressive body of work and championing the next generation of storytellers.”

Most recently, Kindred Spirit produced Amanda Lipitz’s documentary Found, which premiered on Netflix last fall, and ventured into the TV space with the adaptation of C. Pam Zhang’s novel How Much of These Hills is Gold in collaboration with The Ink Factory and Endeavor Content. Currently in development, the series follows two siblings who immigrate from China to the US during the days of the Gold Rush.