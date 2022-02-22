You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Family Reunion’ Actress Jaida Benjamin Reported Missing In Los Angeles

Jaida Benjamin LAPD

Jaida Benjamin, most known as Kelly in Netflix’s Family Reunion, is reportedly missing. 

The LAPD reports the actress was last seen in the Los Angeles area on Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard on February 19. She was last seen wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, white sneakers and wears locs in her hair.

Her family has been unable to contact her since she was last seen, and the LAPD suspects there is no foul play involved at this time. 

Her mother asked the public for help in an Instagram post.

“Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing. Please help me find her. I can’t breathe,” Jocinda Benjamin posted.

Her uncle, and co-founder of Beat Botics, Jihan Johnston, M.Ed, posted an updated flyer on Twitter regarding Benjamin’s disappearance.

This is the second such case of a missing actress this month. General Hospital and Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman was also was declared missing in LA last week. She was subsequently found dead.

Anyone with information regarding Benjamin’s whereabouts, or this case, is asked to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800, or (877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

